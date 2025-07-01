BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

