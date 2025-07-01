Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 392 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4%

NKE opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

