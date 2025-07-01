Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJS. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

