Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJS. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Palantir’s $100M Nuclear OS Pact Boosts Bullish Case
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why McCormick Stock Could Soar After Durables Data Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.