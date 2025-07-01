BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $731.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $670.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.