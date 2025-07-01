VanEck Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) Plans $0.40 Final Dividend

VanEck Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

VanEck Australian Banks ETF Stock Performance

