Mather Group LLC. Sells 10,564 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.