Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $246,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.