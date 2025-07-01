Vaneck MSCI Intl SML Comp Quality (Aud Hedged) ETF (ASX:QHSM) Announces $0.35 Final Dividend

Vaneck MSCI Intl SML Comp Quality (Aud Hedged) ETF (ASX:QHSM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
