Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX:RMBS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF Stock Performance

About Vaneck Australian RMBS ETF

The Fund gives investors access to a portfolio of Australian residential mortgage-backed securities with AAA Credit Rating.

