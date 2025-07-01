Mather Group LLC. Acquires 119,143 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4,077.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

