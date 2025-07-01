Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 345,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFLV opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

