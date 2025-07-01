Alta Advisers Ltd Buys 13,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

