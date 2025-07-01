Alta Advisers Ltd Has $417,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Galvan Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

