Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,712 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

