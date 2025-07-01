EnRich Financial Partners LLC Buys 70,571 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,571 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 7.1% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

PYLD stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

