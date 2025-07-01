Supreme (LON:SUP) Announces Earnings Results

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Supreme Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 193.25 ($2.65) on Tuesday. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.70 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.63.

Get Supreme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.