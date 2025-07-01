Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 119.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

