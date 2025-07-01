Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $53,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

