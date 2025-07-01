Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSD opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $67.82.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

