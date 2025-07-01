Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 19.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $304.53. The firm has a market cap of $497.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

