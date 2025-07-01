Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

