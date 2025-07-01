Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

