Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $162,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

