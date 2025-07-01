Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 180,668 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,991.15. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,845 shares of company stock worth $637,709 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

