Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $664.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.61 and its 200-day moving average is $595.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

