Lansing Street Advisors Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

