Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.