Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.