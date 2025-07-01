Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,597 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IQLT stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

