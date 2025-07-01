Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

