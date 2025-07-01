Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.