US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Shares Sold by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,870 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 139,348 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,395,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 549.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.