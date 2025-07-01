1,800 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $290,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $87,148,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,346. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6%

WSM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

