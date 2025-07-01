CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

GEV opened at $529.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.23 and its 200-day moving average is $378.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

