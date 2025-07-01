Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 36 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $534.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.94 and its 200 day moving average is $510.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.