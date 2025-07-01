Best Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Oklo are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons-grade fissile material (uranium or plutonium) held by a government at any given time. This includes all deployed, reserve, and retired warheads as well as the raw material stockpiled for potential production or deterrence purposes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $13.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,147,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,886. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $532.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,207. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.27.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,864,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,371. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $73.55.

