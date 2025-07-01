Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

