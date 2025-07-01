Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 635,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 188,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.