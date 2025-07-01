DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $161,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

