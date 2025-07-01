Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO) is Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s 6th Largest Position

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its position in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Frontline comprises approximately 0.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Frontline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Frontline PLC has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontline Announces Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

