DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $263.23 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $263,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $484.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.68 and a 200 day moving average of $458.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

