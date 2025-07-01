Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MOAT opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

