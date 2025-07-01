DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $121,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 251,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 405.1% in the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 795,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 637,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.