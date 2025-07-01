Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,246 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 0.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $146,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,394,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

NYSE LYV opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

