L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,106 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.33% of L3Harris Technologies worth $131,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after buying an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $251.26 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

