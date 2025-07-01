Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,644 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 5.38% of Enovis worth $116,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enovis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Enovis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Enovis Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.