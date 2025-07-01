Sageworth Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Celeste A. Clark purchased 83,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,570. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

