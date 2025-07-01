Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

