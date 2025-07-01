Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $20,053,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,325,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 63,383 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

