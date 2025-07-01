Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.60.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM stock opened at C$162.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$88.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total transaction of C$852,700.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total transaction of C$839,852.00. Insiders have sold 45,632 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.